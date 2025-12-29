Punjab National Bank Slips 1.41%

Punjab National Bank has lost 4.7% over last one month compared to 1.6% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX

Punjab National Bank fell 1.41% today to trade at Rs 118.65. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.18% to quote at 65873.63. The index is down 1.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 0.39% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 13.15 % over last one year compared to the 8.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Punjab National Bank has lost 4.7% over last one month compared to 1.6% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 127.8 on 02 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 85.5 on 04 Mar 2025.