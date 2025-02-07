Standard Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.93 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 6.14 crore

Net loss of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 44.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.145.78 6 OPM %-371.34140.48 -PBDT-34.525.14 PL PBT-34.635.09 PL NP-44.933.32 PL

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

