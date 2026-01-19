Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jeevansathi Internet Services to invest Rs 10 cr in Aisle Network

Jeevansathi Internet Services to invest Rs 10 cr in Aisle Network

Image
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Jeevansathi Internet Services (Jeevansathi), a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge (India) has in its meeting of the board of directors held today i.e. 19 January 2026, agreed to invest an amount of about Rs. 10 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Aisle Network (Aisle), a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The Company already holds 100% stake in Aisle, through Jeevansathi, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, it is a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and hence falls in the category of a related party as on the date of making this investment.

Aisle is engaged in the business of running multiple dating platforms on the web via its mobile apps Aisle, Anbe, Arike, Neetho and Jalebi. These platforms allow users to browse through profiles of other users with the intent of finding their suitable partner. This investment is being done to meet the working capital requirements of Aisle.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uno Minda and Uno Minda Kyoraku to invest Rs 6.50 cr in Hexa Sunshine

TCS announces incorporation of Tata Consultancy Services Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia

ABB India dispatches its first wind power converter from its Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru

Hatsun Agro rises as Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY

INR slumps briefly beyond Rs 91 /$ mark during intraday moves, Recovers after IMF lifts India FY26 growth forecast

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story