Jeevansathi Internet Services to invest Rs 10 cr in Aisle Network

Jeevansathi Internet Services (Jeevansathi), a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge (India) has in its meeting of the board of directors held today i.e. 19 January 2026, agreed to invest an amount of about Rs. 10 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Aisle Network (Aisle), a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The Company already holds 100% stake in Aisle, through Jeevansathi, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, it is a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and hence falls in the category of a related party as on the date of making this investment.