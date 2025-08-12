Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 67.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.71% to Rs 119.72 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics rose 67.92% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 119.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.119.72147.282.552.322.902.152.381.611.781.06

