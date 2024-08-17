Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of KPI Green Energy approves allotment of 1.06 cr equity shares under QIP

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 16 August 2024

The Board of KPI Green Energy at its meeting held on 16 August 2024 has approved the issue and allotment of 1,06,95,187 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each, to eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs 935.00/- per equity share including a premium of Rs 930.00/- per equity share, (which includes a discount of Rs 48.24 (i.e., 4.91%) of the floor price amounting to Rs 983.24/- per equity share, as determined in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs 1000 crore, pursuant to the QIP.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 60.28 crore consisting of 12,05,65,216 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each to Rs 65.63 crore consisting of 13,12,60,403 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each.

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

