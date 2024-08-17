Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 34.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 9.30% to Rs 597.85 crore

Net profit of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 34.74% to Rs 141.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 216.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.30% to Rs 597.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 659.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales597.85659.15 -9 OPM %53.9059.23 -PBDT271.60343.40 -21 PBT141.14216.28 -35 NP141.14216.28 -35

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

