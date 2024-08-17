Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 34.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.30% to Rs 597.85 crore

Net profit of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 34.74% to Rs 141.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 216.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.30% to Rs 597.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 659.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.597.85659.1553.9059.23271.60343.40141.14216.28141.14216.28

