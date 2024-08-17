Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 70.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 793.19% to Rs 515.28 crore

Net profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt reported to Rs 70.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 313.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 793.19% to Rs 515.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales515.2857.69 793 OPM %53.40-181.50 -PBDT73.27-306.04 LP PBT70.82-313.97 LP NP70.82-313.97 LP

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

