Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit rises 311.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital rose 311.76% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2330.43% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.590.2311.4565.222.020.351.920.351.400.34

