Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit rises 311.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2330.43% to Rs 5.59 croreNet profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital rose 311.76% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2330.43% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.590.23 2330 OPM %11.4565.22 -PBDT2.020.35 477 PBT1.920.35 449 NP1.400.34 312
Powered by Capital Market - Live News