CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 3.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 3.93% to Rs 138.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.83% to Rs 864.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 687.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.864.85687.3456.0155.15186.44177.96186.44177.96138.41133.17

