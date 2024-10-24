CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 3.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.83% to Rs 864.85 croreNet profit of CSB Bank rose 3.93% to Rs 138.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.83% to Rs 864.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 687.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income864.85687.34 26 OPM %56.0155.15 -PBDT186.44177.96 5 PBT186.44177.96 5 NP138.41133.17 4
