Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 71.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Martin Burn rose 71.79% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.080.20-550.00-270.000.990.440.930.390.670.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News