Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 43.78 croreNet profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 43.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.7833.73 30 OPM %2.172.70 -PBDT0.290.24 21 PBT0.200.14 43 NP0.140.10 40
