JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.21% to Rs 22.28 crore

Net Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.2819.684.08-4.321.85-0.09-0.02-2.07-0.20-10.32

