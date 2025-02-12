Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 58.46% to Rs 22.66 crore

Net loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 58.46% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.6614.30 58 OPM %1.10-0.42 -PBDT0.392.17 -82 PBT-1.580.55 PL NP-1.840.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit rises 5.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 707.55% in the December 2024 quarter

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 23.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Madhuveer Com 18 Network consolidated net profit rises 4850.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story