Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 30.33% to Rs 40.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 644.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 512.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.644.33512.6714.3515.9986.6198.5057.8281.2840.6158.29

