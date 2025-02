Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 707.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 677.29% to Rs 35.60 crore

Net profit of Mercury EV-Tech rose 707.55% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 677.29% to Rs 35.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.604.5817.0521.185.940.855.780.734.280.53

