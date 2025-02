B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 23.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 5.40 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 23.53% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.404.646.8515.730.731.070.701.020.650.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News