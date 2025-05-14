JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures standalone net profit rises 244.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.76% to Rs 4.31 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures rose 244.44% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 16.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.313.4016.1413.05-0.70-2.65-6.44-5.291.040.712.792.540.330.140.010.280.310.090.120.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News