Eureka Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 432.52% to Rs 39.14 crore

Net profit of Eureka Industries reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 432.52% to Rs 39.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 343.22% to Rs 85.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.147.35 433 85.3219.25 343 OPM %1.56-32.38 -2.66-23.38 - PBDT0.48-2.44 LP 2.14-4.56 LP PBT0.48-2.44 LP 2.14-4.56 LP NP0.48-2.44 LP 2.14-4.56 LP

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

