Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.72% to Rs 204.27 crore

Net Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 204.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 84.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 685.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 707.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

204.27198.86685.10707.201.16-3.79-11.64-0.04-3.46-15.47-108.30-31.71-4.97-16.87-114.35-37.29-5.12-14.28-84.96-40.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News