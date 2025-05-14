Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 19.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 19.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 345.29 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 19.97% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 345.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.42% to Rs 144.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 1331.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1207.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales345.29331.00 4 1331.201207.71 10 OPM %18.0424.16 -22.7623.40 - PBDT64.6776.95 -16 299.53269.16 11 PBT36.0450.53 -29 190.85174.69 9 NP29.1436.41 -20 144.97127.82 13

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

