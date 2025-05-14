Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 19.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 345.29 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 19.97% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 345.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.42% to Rs 144.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 1331.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1207.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

345.29331.001331.201207.7118.0424.1622.7623.4064.6776.95299.53269.1636.0450.53190.85174.6929.1436.41144.97127.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News