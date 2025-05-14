Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transcorp International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Transcorp International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 30.17% to Rs 252.28 crore

Net profit of Transcorp International reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.17% to Rs 252.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16850.00% to Rs 10.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.25% to Rs 1430.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2142.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales252.28361.27 -30 1430.252142.63 -33 OPM %0.52-0.47 -0.090.06 - PBDT2.29-2.00 LP 13.342.55 423 PBT1.91-2.41 LP 11.720.89 1217 NP1.68-2.86 LP 10.170.06 16850

