Jindal Capital standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jindal Capital declined 35.29% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

