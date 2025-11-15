Kallam Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 72.31 crore

Net Loss of Kallam Textiles reported to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 72.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.72.3169.17-8.05-7.17-15.53-15.17-19.16-19.03-19.28-12.94

