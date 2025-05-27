Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 71.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 71.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 245.01 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries reported to Rs 71.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 245.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 322.09% to Rs 215.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.19% to Rs 827.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 617.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales245.01197.92 24 827.95617.01 34 OPM %35.501.31 -28.6822.07 - PBDT120.4211.28 968 352.59152.33 131 PBT89.80-4.76 LP 263.4788.70 197 NP71.61-15.00 LP 215.9051.15 322

