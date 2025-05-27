Jindal Drilling & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 71.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 245.01 crore

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries reported to Rs 71.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 245.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 322.09% to Rs 215.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.19% to Rs 827.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 617.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

245.01197.92827.95617.0135.501.3128.6822.07120.4211.28352.59152.3389.80-4.76263.4788.7071.61-15.00215.9051.15

