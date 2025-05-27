Majestic Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.19% to Rs 14.87 crore

Net Loss of Majestic Auto reported to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.73% to Rs 6.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.91% to Rs 64.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14.8715.5264.3183.4225.4259.4143.6564.54-2.8322.3326.2773.87-5.2420.0916.8965.14-7.75-0.616.8132.01

