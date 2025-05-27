Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit declines 46.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.57% to Rs 205.86 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components declined 46.62% to Rs 26.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 205.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.14% to Rs 94.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 827.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 778.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

