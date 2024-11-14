Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 62.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 175.58 croreNet profit of Superhouse declined 62.40% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 175.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales175.58185.24 -5 OPM %6.167.05 -PBDT8.1010.96 -26 PBT3.436.54 -48 NP1.854.92 -62
