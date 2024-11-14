Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 62.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 175.58 crore

Net profit of Superhouse declined 62.40% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 175.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.175.58185.246.167.058.1010.963.436.541.854.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News