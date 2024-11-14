Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 295.51 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Industries rose 2.44% to Rs 38.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 295.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 288.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

