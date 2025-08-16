Chadha Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.77% to Rs 122.32 crore

Net loss of Chadha Papers reported to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.77% to Rs 122.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.122.32156.35-1.484.74-3.985.67-6.264.32-4.713.18

