Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 58.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company declined 58.84% to Rs 57.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 141.90% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.117.9099.4898.7361.35140.5261.35140.5257.54139.81

