Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 42.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 42.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.98% to Rs 5046.59 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 42.00% to Rs 291.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.98% to Rs 5046.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5425.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.66% to Rs 1738.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1677.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 20828.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20957.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5046.595425.16 -7 20828.8920957.69 -1 OPM %14.5916.96 -16.4615.84 - PBDT625.13815.12 -23 2951.022783.66 6 PBT472.51666.51 -29 2348.962215.67 6 NP291.28502.18 -42 1738.371677.03 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex rises 260 pts, Nifty ends above 24,300 level; oil & gas shares in demand

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 0.74%

SCC- Capacit'e (JV) receives LoA for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project

Dollar index slips back below 100 mark

Sensex ends 260 pts higher after volatile trade; Nifty tops 24,300

First Published: May 02 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story