Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 42.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jindal Saw declined 42.00% to Rs 291.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.98% to Rs 5046.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5425.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.66% to Rs 1738.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1677.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 20828.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20957.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

