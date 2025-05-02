Dollar index slips back below 100 mark

The dollar index slipped back below 100 mark on Friday after a brief recovery above the level for the first time in nearly three weeks. Meanwhile, added strength in euro that has maximum weight in the basket also weighed down the index. The single common currency rose above $1.13 on Friday after stronger-than-expected Eurozone inflation data that held steady at 2.2% in April, slightly above the expected 2.1%. Besides, all eyes are on the lookout for US non-farm payrolls report, as investors await clues on the Federal Reserves policy outlook. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.54, down more than half a percent on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News