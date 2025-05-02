Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SCC- Capacit'e (JV) receives LoA for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project

SCC- Capacit'e (JV) receives LoA for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
SCC- Capacit'e (JV) has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), for a total contract value ofRs 384.72 crore. The scope of the contract involves Design and Build Works for Construction of Maintenance cum Technology Centres at six (6) locations in Gujarat for Mumbai- Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project.

In the aforementioned Joint Venture, SSC Infrastructure holds 60% share as the Lead Partner, while Capacit'e Infraprojects holds a 40% share.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

