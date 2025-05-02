Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 0.74%

Nifty Metal index closed down 0.74% at 8518.4 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, JSW Steel Ltd dropped 5.50%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell 2.39% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 2.11%. The Nifty Metal index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 7.50% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has slid 0.67% and Nifty Media index increased 0.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.05% to close at 24346.7 while the SENSEX increased 0.32% to close at 80501.99 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News