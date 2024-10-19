Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit rises 32.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 19 2024
Sales rise 1.93% to Rs 5571.92 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw rose 32.51% to Rs 499.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 377.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 5571.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5466.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5571.925466.22 2 OPM %16.4114.70 -PBDT793.65636.79 25 PBT642.96495.78 30 NP499.61377.04 33

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

