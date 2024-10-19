Jindal Saw consolidated net profit rises 32.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.93% to Rs 5571.92 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw rose 32.51% to Rs 499.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 377.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 5571.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5466.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5571.925466.2216.4114.70793.65636.79642.96495.78499.61377.04

