Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 7.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.87% to Rs 4214.45 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 7.74% to Rs 364.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 338.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 4214.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3733.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

