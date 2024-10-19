Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 11.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 34.82 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 11.66% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 34.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.8225.9837.9743.2313.2311.3312.5911.159.198.23

