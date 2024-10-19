Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 11.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 11.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 34.82 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 11.66% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 34.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.8225.98 34 OPM %37.9743.23 -PBDT13.2311.33 17 PBT12.5911.15 13 NP9.198.23 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BSF arrests 3 Bangladeshis attempting to enter Indian territory in Tripura

Judge unseals censored evidence in Trump's 2020 election interference case

Starlink vs Jio: Trai extends satellite spectrum pricing debate deadline

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: IND in need of another partnership

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story