Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 2.09 crore

Net Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.092.0917.2214.830.360.310.190.13-0.70-0.87

