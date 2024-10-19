Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 81.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 25.83% to Rs 2.47 crore

Net profit of Darshan Orna declined 81.44% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.83% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.473.33 -26 OPM %9.726.61 -PBDT0.221.30 -83 PBT0.221.30 -83 NP0.180.97 -81

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

