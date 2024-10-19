Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 81.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.83% to Rs 2.47 crore

Net profit of Darshan Orna declined 81.44% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.83% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.473.339.726.610.221.300.221.300.180.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp