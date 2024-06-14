Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless acquires 46% stake in Chromeni Steels

Jindal Stainless acquires 46% stake in Chromeni Steels

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jindal Stainless said that it has acquired remaining 46% stake in Chromeni Steels (CSPL) for total consideration of Rs 277.90 crore.

CSPL has a cold rolling mill located in Mundra, Gujarat, with a capacity of ~0.6 MTPA.

This acquisition of CSPL would enable the company to increase its cold rolled capacity in its product mix which will strengthen the companys presence in the value-added segment in the long term. now, acquisition of remaining 46% equity stake will further help in better control, uniformity of policies and greater synergies between the two companies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company will acquire 46% stake for total consideration of Rs 277.90 crore including payment of approximately Rs 188.19 crore towards equity purchase and Rs 89.71 crore towards CSPLs debt.

Earlier, the company had already acquired 54% stake in Chromeni Steels (CSPL) through acquisition of 100% stake of Evergreat International Investment Pte Ltd, Singapore (EIPL).

Jindal Stainless is one of the largest stainless steel manufacturers in India, with steel melting capacity of 2.9 MTPA (including 0.8 MTPA in Hisar and 2.2 MTPA in Jajpur).

Jindal Stainless reported 27.73% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 476.36 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 659.15 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 9,520.74 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip rose 0.66% to currently trade at Rs 821.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

CARE Ratings reaffirms credit ratings of Jindal Stainless with 'stable' outlook

Jindal Stainless Q4 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 476 cr

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Jindal Stainless partners with JBM Auto

Board of Vardhman Special Steels approves capex of Rs 33 cr for capacity expansion

Dollar Index Stays Supported Above 105 Mark

Bank of India soars 1.36%, up for third straight session

Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd rises for third consecutive session

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 3.93%, up for third straight session

REC Ltd up for third straight session

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story