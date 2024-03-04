Jindal Stainless Ltd soars 2.5%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 679.45, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 126.98% in last one year as compared to a 26.47% gain in NIFTY and a 46.35% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8337.8, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

