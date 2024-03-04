Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 277.1, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.16% in last one year as compared to a 26.47% gain in NIFTY and a 78.31% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 277.1, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 22399.45. The Sensex is at 73793.46, down 0.02%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added around 5.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39753.55, up 1.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 129.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 209.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

