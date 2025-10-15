Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for fifth session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3492, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.31% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3492, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25319.85. The Sensex is at 82550.43, up 0.63%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 3.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26640.55, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.25 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3505, up 1.1% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 13.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.31% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.