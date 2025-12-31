Oil India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 427.95, up 4.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.09% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 427.95, up 4.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Oil India Ltd has risen around 3.32% in last one month.

