Jindal Steel & Power CFO Mayank Gupta resigns

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) announced that its chief financial officer, Mayank Gupta, has stepped down from his role, effective post business hours on 15 July 2025.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that Gupta is no longer in the services of the company as of the close of business on Tuesday. The resignation was attributed to personal commitments, according to the statement submitted by Gupta.

The official announcement was made on 15 July 2025, after market hours.

Jindal Steel and Power is the flagship company of Jindal Group, an industrial powerhouse which has a strong presence in the steel, power, mining, and infrastructure sectors globally.