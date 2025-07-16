HDFC Bank gains as board to consider special dividend and first-ever bonus issue

HDFC Bank rose 0.75% to Rs 2,010.30 after the lender announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 19 July 2025, to consider a special interim dividend and a bonus share issue.

If approved, this would mark the banks first-ever bonus issue. The board will also review the unaudited financial results for the June quarter during the same meeting.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31 March 2025, the banks distribution network was at 9,455 branches and 21,139 ATMs across 4,150 cities/towns, as against 8,738 branches and 20,938 ATMs across 4,065 cities/towns as of 31 March 2024.