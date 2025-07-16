Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank gains as board to consider special dividend and first-ever bonus issue

HDFC Bank gains as board to consider special dividend and first-ever bonus issue

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
HDFC Bank rose 0.75% to Rs 2,010.30 after the lender announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 19 July 2025, to consider a special interim dividend and a bonus share issue.

If approved, this would mark the banks first-ever bonus issue. The board will also review the unaudited financial results for the June quarter during the same meeting.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31 March 2025, the banks distribution network was at 9,455 branches and 21,139 ATMs across 4,150 cities/towns, as against 8,738 branches and 20,938 ATMs across 4,065 cities/towns as of 31 March 2024.

The bank reported a 6.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 17,616.14 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income remained largely flat at Rs 89,487.99 crore compared to Q4 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

