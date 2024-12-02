Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.19%, up for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 917.25, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.59% in last one year as compared to a 16.91% gain in NIFTY and a 26.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 917.25, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24184. The Sensex is at 79872.83, up 0.09%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 0.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9034, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 922.2, up 1.27% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 34.59% in last one year as compared to a 16.91% gain in NIFTY and a 26.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

