Jindal Steel & Power Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 984.6, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock gained for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24979.2. The Sensex is at 81644.31, up 0.15%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has risen around 8.32% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9028.2, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 989.2, up 2.24% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 42.32% in last one year as compared to a 24.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.38% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

