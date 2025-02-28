Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2025.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2025.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd spiked 14.55% to Rs 78.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52956 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd soared 4.87% to Rs 970.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8418 shares in the past one month.

Sanofi India Ltd surged 4.37% to Rs 5215. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 799 shares in the past one month.

Valor Estate Ltd gained 3.67% to Rs 122.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd spurt 3.63% to Rs 248.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87131 shares in the past one month.

