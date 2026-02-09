Associate Sponsors

Jinkushal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 75.98% to Rs 43.93 crore

Net loss of Jinkushal Industries reported to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 75.98% to Rs 43.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 182.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales43.93182.87 -76 OPM %-19.857.19 -PBDT-8.1213.81 PL PBT-8.3413.60 PL NP-8.4911.94 PL

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

